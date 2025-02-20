Americans Barely Boo Canadian National Anthem, Then Belt Out Star-Spangled Banner In Patriotic Display

BOSTON – One of the biggest storylines heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team USA and Team Canada had nothing to do with the contest set to take place on the ice.

No, attention was squarely focused on the national anthems prior to the opening face-off. When the two teams squared off in Canada on Saturday night, Canadians mercilessly booed the American National Anthem.

While there wasn't much booing for the Canadian anthem on Monday in Boston before Team Canada defeated Team Finland to secure its spot in the final, it was a heavily Canadian crowd, since Team USA didn't play Sweden until later that night.

But that wasn't the case on Thursday. With Team USA taking on Team Canada for the tournament title, American fans packed TD Garden.

So, the question was: would the Americans respond in kind prior to the Championship game with a booing of the Canadian National Anthem?

The answer was … sort of. There were some boos at the very beginning, but nothing nearing the level of disrespect displayed by the Canadians on Saturday.

Of course, once it came time for the U.S. National Anthem, American patriots were up to the task. If this doesn't give you goosebumps, I don't know what will.

As a proud American, hearing the tens of thousands of fans belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner" in unison was awe-inspiring.

As was the incredible reception the crowd gave Mike Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal after upsetting the Soviet Union in the biggest moment in American hockey history.

God Bless America.