ESPN's Sean McDonough Urges Fans Not To Boo Canadian National Anthem: ‘Let’s Be Better Than That'

Sean McDonough wants Americans to take the high road and not boo the Canadian National Anthem ahead of Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final.

During an appearance on WEEI on Tuesday, the ESPN announcer, who’s on the call for Thursday's re-match between the United States and Canada in Boston, explained that Team USA fans should not boo "O Canada," despite the "political things" going on.

Canadians booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" earlier in the tournament in response to President Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs against the longtime ally and referring to the country as "the 51st state."

"I really hope our people don’t boo the anthem," McDonough said. "Let’s be better than that. I think we all have a lot of respect for what a great country Canada is. And the political things that have led the Canadians recently.

"I understand it from their perspective, especially having been up there for several days. So, let’s be better than that and be respectful of their anthem and cheer like hell for our own."

Boos rang down from the crowd during the tournament’s opening games at Bell Centre in Montreal last week. Of course, Team USA got the last laugh — thumping the Canadians 3-1 in a heated match-up on Saturday.

But now, Canada gets a chance at a re-match during Thursday's final. And while no official plans have been announced, a Trump appearance would make things even more interesting.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance," Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said. "We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. And, listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

Puck drops at 8 p.m. at TD Garden on Thursday, and it's going to be electric.