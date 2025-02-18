Team USA GM Bill Guerin Says Team Would Love To Have President Trump At 4 Nations Championship

It's been quite some time since Team USA played a massive game in a best-on-best international tournament, and while the preliminary game against the Canadians was certainly one, the championship rematch between the two teams on Saturday night will be even bigger.

So, since the final is in Boston — and seeing as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand for Saturday night's matchup — is there a chance that President Donald Trump could be on hand at TD Garden to see if the Americans can win the first ever 4 Nations Face-Off championship?

Why not? Trump is a big sports guy and has already made appearances at the Super Bowl and Daytona 500.

Plus, Minnesota Wild and Team USA GM Bill Guerin said they'd love to have the Commander in Chief on hand.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff," Guerin said during an appearance on Fox News Channel's America's Newsroom. "And listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

It's nice to see teams getting back to wanting to have the President of the United States on hand for a big game, race or event.

It has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with national pride.

Who knows whether or not the President will make it, but man, wouldn't just be another example of what an overwhelming success this tournament has been? Having the leader of the free world there to watch one of the most intense rivalries in sports?

While this may prove to be the only 4 Nations Face-Off we ever get, it is far from the last bit of best-on-best international hockey that the NHL has on the docket.

The league will send its players to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano and Cortina, while 2028 will see the reintroduction of the World Cup of Hockey, which was last held in 2016.