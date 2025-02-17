Team Canada Squeaks By Finland To Set Up Rematch With USA In 4 Nations Final

By defeating Team Canada on Saturday night, Team USA automatically advanced to the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, regardless of its result Monday against Team Sweden.

But Team Canada had to beat Team Finland on Monday, in regulation, to guarantee its spot opposite the United States in Thursday's final. Well, they did exactly that, although they nearly blew it.

Canada raced out to a quick 2-0 lead and added a third goal in the first period to take a three-goal lead into the final 40 minutes.

Canada entered Monday's match as a massive favorite to beat Finland, and after a three-goal first period, reality started to set in: Team Canada vs. Team USA in Boston on Thursday night to crown the champion of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada scored quickly in the second period to extend the lead to four goals, chasing starting Finnish goaltender Kevin Lankinen.

It seemed as though Canada would coast to victory, although that's not quite how things played out. As Finland did against Sweden, they mounted a third-period comeback.

But it was all for naught.

Canada's victory sets up arguably the biggest hockey game for America since the 2010 Olympics Gold Medal game. Canada defeated the United States, 3-2, in overtime to capture the gold.

Even though the 4 Nations Face-Off is a short tournament, and an exhibition no less, don't tell the players that.

It's clear that the NHL players competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off badly want to win for their countries, despite the tournament not representing anything other than a replacement for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL smartly decided to add the 4 Nations Face-Off as an ASG replacement with NHL players set to return to the Olympics in 2026.

The players are using this as a chance to play together, and win together, before the real hockey tournament next year.

NHL players haven't competed in the Olympics since 2014, which is unfortunate. The league made a poor choice to prevent players from playing in the international tournament to protect them from injuries.

Thankfully, they finally rectified that mistake by opening the door in 2026. Adding the 4 Nations Face-Off shows that the league understands the importance of international competition for its players.

To that end, the league is also bringing back the World Cup of Hockey in 2028.

Now, we're going to get a fantastic preview of a potential gold medal game next year with Team USA and Team Canada squaring off on Thursday night in Boston.

Expect TD Garden to be rocking and look for Americans to tune in by the millions to cheer on their country in a sport usually dominated by the Canadians.

Canada allowed Finland to mount a late comeback, needed overtime to beat Sweden and lost to the United States.

Still, expect Canada to bring its best on Thursday night. But the United States will be ready, like we always are.