Team USA Win Over Team Canada Represents The Latest Show Of American Dominance | Zaksheske

It's been a rough stretch for America's north-of-the-border neighbors. Since President Donald Trump took office, he's restored United States dominance over Canada. Trump regularly jokes about Canada being the 51st state (at least, we hope he's joking; after all, who wants all those left-wing Canadians voting in American elections?) and calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "Governor Trudeau."

Thanks to Trump threatening tariffs, Canada was forced to beef up border security to appease the United States. Canada knows it can't thrive without the U.S., so Canadians have to do what they can to stay in line.

Canadians are also annoyed that the rest of the world simply sees their country as a lesser version of America. That's why the 21,000 people inside the Bell Centre in Montreal booed the U.S. National Anthem prior to Team USA facing Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night.

Of course, the Americans responded in the way that America always responds – with a show of strength. Three Americans picked fights with three Canadians before the game was 10 seconds old.

But on the ice, it's usually a different story. While America might dominate Canada in virtually everything else, the Canadians always had one thing in their favor: hockey.

However, Saturday showed that Canada can't even count on hockey any longer.

Team USA allowed the first goal of the game to indisputably the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid.

After that, though, the Americans used their biggest advantage to exploit the Canadians' biggest weakness. Size and strength.

While the Canadians were a faster and more finesse team, the Americans consistently pushed the softer Canadians around the rest of the contest, taking away open space and making the Canadians pay for every inch of ice they tried to gain.

When all was said and done, Team USA posted three unanswered goals and defeated Team Canada, 3-1. The Americans beat Canada at its best sport and did so with the world watching. It was the latest display of American dominance.

The USA has been gaining on Canada in hockey for many years

Those who don't follow the sport closely might not realize that this shift from Canada to the United States as the No. 1 hockey nation has been a long time coming.

Because NHL players couldn't compete in the last Olympics, many might not know that the U.S. has been piling up international hockey championships at the junior level.

The Americans are back-to-back IIHF World Junior Champions after capturing gold earlier this year. It marked the second straight season that Canada failed to even reach the podium. To make matters worse for the Maple Leaf, the 2025 gold medal came on Canadian soil.

In fact, Team USA has won three of the past five World Juniors with two coming from inside the Canadian border. In 2026, America will host the WJC for the first time since 2018.

Canada won gold in 2018, and you can bet the Americans are looking for revenge. If Saturday night was any indication, Canada should know to be very scared when the United States feels disrespected.

More importantly, NHL players are set to return to the Olympics in 2026, which will likely set up another showdown on the ice between the United States and Canada. Honestly, it's a much bigger deal for Canadians. After all, if they don't have hockey, what do they have?

The 4 Nations Face-Off isn't quite done yet. While Team USA guaranteed its spot in Thursday's championship in Boston, Team Canada is the most likely opponent. If the Canadians beat Finland on Monday in regulation, a team they are heavily favored to defeat, the rematch will commence in Massachusetts.

Team Canada and its fans are desperate for revenge, putting a lot of pressure on the team's shoulders. But Canada isn't built upon toughness like America. They have to hope that their speed game can overcome America's power and might.

Don't count on it.