Team USA Shuts Up Booing Crowd, Beats Canada To Secure Championship Spot

Friday night's Four Nations Face-Off game between Team USA hockey and Team Canada was expected to be an emotional, hotly contested matchup of the two tournament favorites. And boy oh boy did it live up to the hype and expectations.

It started before the puck even dropped, with the Canadian crowd at Bell Center in Montreal booing the US National Anthem. Then the two sides immediately dropped the sticks and gloves for three fights in the first nine seconds of game time.

READ: Team USA Starts Three Fights With Team Canada After Canadians Boo US National Anthem

Canada jumped out to an early lead in the first period, as Connor McDavid just skated past the US defense on his way to an easy goal.

It would be the last major highlight of the night for the Canadian team.

Team USA Dominates Later Periods On Way To Big Win

Jake Guentzel leveled the score a few minutes later with a spectacular goal of his own.

The score remained 1-1, despite several big chances for the US attack, until midway through the second period when Dylan Larkin put one past Jordan Binnington to make it 2-1.

A testy, tightly contested third period ended with little drama. Canada pulled Binnington with about two minutes left, only to see Guentzel net his second goal of the game less than a minute later.

Team USA cruised home from there, securing a spot in the Four Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday in Boston. Will we get a rematch of these two teams? And if so, would it be just as chippy?

Canada plays Finland on Monday, with the Fins coming off an overtime win over Sweden and also on two points. And yeah, this format has instantly made the NHL's All-Star competition the best in sports.