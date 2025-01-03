A Fan Chucked His Jersey Onto The Ice Canada's World Junior Championship Team Got Eliminated

The World Junior Championship is one of the best times of the year for hockey fans, but Canadian fans aren't having a great time after this edition of the tournament.

Canada — as you might expect — typically comes into this tournament as one of the favorites, and if they don't win gold, it's considered to be a bit of a failure.

Last year, the team failed to medal, so there was a lot of hope for a bounce-back year at this year's tournament in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Spoiler alert: that didn't happen…

First Canada lost a stunner to Latvia, then they lost to their arch-rivals, Team USA (say it with me, USA! USA! USA!).

But those losses were just in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, Canada ended up facing Czechia, a team that is always going to be pretty solid.

The game was 3-3 in the final minute of regulation and it looked like this one was destined for overtime, but Czechia's Adam Jecho probably had a hot date out on the town in Ottawa and wanted this game done ASAP.

As you can see, that late powerplay tally left the Canadian crows in a state of shock.

Once the final 39.4 seconds ticked off the clock that shock — as it sometimes does — morphed into rage for some of the fans, including this guy who hucked his Sidney Crosby Team Canada sweater onto the ice in disgust.

OOF, bad times in the Great White North. After two straight disappointments, the pressure will be even greater at the next tournament.

As for Czechia — who will play Team USA in the semifinals — they're loving life right now, and even trolling the Canadians by singing their goal song.

On the other side of the bracket, Sweden will play Finland, the team that handed the Americans their only loss so far in this tournament.

Tough one for Canada… maybe becoming the 51st state doesn't sound too bad right now.