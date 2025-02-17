Classy Americans Refuse To Boo Canadian Anthem Prior To Team Canada-Finland

In an incredible display of class, the vast majority of American fans in Boston refused to boo the Canadian National Anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off prior to Team Canada's match against Team Finland.

It would have been reasonable for the Americans to disrespect the Canadian anthem, since Team Canada fans did exactly that when Team USA played in Canada last week. Instead, fans stood quietly while the anthem was sung and clapped and cheered at its conclusion.

Sure, there were a few scattered boos, but nothing like the unified display in Canada on Saturday night.

As if I couldn't be proud enough to be an American, I loved seeing the people respectfully listen to the Canadian National Anthem. Frankly, I wouldn't have blamed them for booing if they so chose. After all, turnabout is fair play.

But there's no need for Americans to boo the Canadian National Anthem. America is better than Canada, and we don't have to sink down to their level.

Team USA showed Canada on the ice that we came to win the 4 Nations Face-Off and their complete dominance of hockey is over.

Sure, Team USA might not win the 4 Nations Face-Off and Canada could win the championship on Thursday (assuming Canada reaches the final, which they should).

Even if they do, America proved that it produces high-level hockey stars just like Canada. Team USA has been winning at the junior level for years, so this was bound to happen eventually. Even some Canadian kids are coming to the USA to play college hockey rather than competing in the CHL (Canadian Hockey League).

Those are all signs that American hockey is on the way up, and Team USA showed it on the ice over the weekend.

Then, American fans showed in the stands that the USA stands with class when competing at the international level.

God Bless America.