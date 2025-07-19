Unrivaled Sends Message To WNBA: Big Money, NIL Deals & A New Model For Women’s Hoops

As WNBA players fight for better pay and revenue share, 3-on-3 league Unrivaled is handing out six-figure salaries, NIL deals for college stars, and elite off-court perks.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's truly a tale of two leagues at WNBA All-Star Weekend. While the players' union is fighting with the WNBA over salaries and revenue share, the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league is pouring money into its players.

During a pop-up event in Indianapolis on Saturday, Unrivaled announced it had signed 14 NCAA women's players to NIL deals. Those players include: UCLA's Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts and Kiki Rice; Texas' Madison Booker; Iowa State's Audi Crooks; UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong; LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley; Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo; LSU's Flau'jae Johnson; South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson; TCU's Olivia Miles; Michigan's Syla Swords; and USC's JuJu Watkins.

"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," the league said in a statement. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."

Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled played its inaugural season in the spring of 2025. The league aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the offseason. It pays better and provides players more off-the-court resources than they get in the WNBA.

For its first season, Unrivaled secured $35 million from a laundry list of investors that included celebrity names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Phelps, Dawn Staley, Coco Gauff, Alex Morgan, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, along with several others.

Incredibly, the league nearly broke even — and it did so without superstar Caitlin Clark.

Unrivaled banked more than $27 million in revenue in its first year, according to a league source. The money was largely from a lucrative media deal with TNT, plus a roster of big-time corporate sponsors — like Ally Financial, Samsung Galaxy, Sephora and Miller Lite, just to name a few.

Unrivaled commissioner Micky Lawler says Unrivaled could likely turn a profit as early as next year — something the WNBA has never done in its 28 seasons in existence.

The league says these 14 NIL players will participate in a multi-day summit from July 31 to August 2 called "The Future is Unrivaled," where they will have basketball development sessions and also shoot content for the league.

Implications For The WNBA Amid Ongoing CBA Talks

The timing of these NIL deals is no coincidence. The WNBA players' association (WNBPA) is currently embroiled in labor talks with the WNBA over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The current CBA, of which the players opted out last fall, expires in October. So the clock is ticking.

Atop the players' list of demands are higher salaries and a larger revenue share. And during negotiations in Indianapolis this weekend, the players made it abundantly clear they aren't budging on either.

During its inaugural season, each of Unrivaled's 36 players earned a six-figure salary for the eight-week season, with an average salary of $222,222. That's higher than the WNBA's regular max contract of $214,466 for 2025.

And it looks like those numbers are only going to get larger. Earlier this year, the WNBA's 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled. The 23-year-old will make $350,000 in her first season with the 3-on-3 league.

To put that in perspective, Bueckers' contract with the Dallas Wings will only pay her $78,831 in her rookie year and $348,198 over four years, according to Front Office Sports.

In addition to competitive player salaries, Unrivaled has put together a state-of-the-art facility in Miami, full of luxury amenities for its athletes to enjoy. The facility features a practice court, a fully outfitted weight room and a recovery room with saunas and hot and cold tubs. Each team has its own locker room. A massage therapist and chef are also on site to cater to athletes' needs.

Of course, these perks aren't unheard of for a professional sports league. But Unrivaled threw in some extra touches, too, like a social media content creation studio and a "glam room" sponsored by Sephora.

"They literally are laying out the red carpet," Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams said in January. "We have everything available to become the best versions [of ourselves], the best basketball players we could be."

Unrivaled has certainly shown that it's not afraid to invest in its players, and, apparently, the investment is paying off. Now, players fully expect the WNBA to follow suit.