America Exhales As WNBA Rookie Confirms Rumored Girlfriend

I know all eyes are on the unsealing of the Epstein court documents later today (allegedly), but we've got pretty big news out of the WNBA.

And it doesn't involve Caitlin Clark OR Angel Reese! I know. Impossible, right? Wrong.

This year's No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers, used Friday's pre-All Star weekend festivities to confirm that she's a lesbian, and is dating long-rumored girlfriend Azzi Fudd.

Fudd, for those who don't keep up with women's college basketball box scores, is a former teammate of Bueckers' at UConn. And before any of you haters scoff at her, she averaged over 13 points per game and made 30 starts last season for the champion Huskies.

She's a pistol on the court. Off the court, she's dating one of the WNBA's top rookies.

This is how you start a big weekend:

Paige Bueckers is ready for stardom

Nobody does an All-Star weekend like the WNBA. Did you see any girlfriend reveals at the MLB All-Star game earlier this week? Don't think so. While Cal Raleigh was busy hitting tanks, Paige Bueckers was gearing up for the big reveal.

Different worlds, boys and girls. Choose your fighter.

Look, I don't care. I really don't. It's not exactly news that a lesbian plays in the WNBA. We're not breaking Watergate here.

BUT, it's always wild to me when these things are just talked about in the open. Not that there's anything wrong with that, as Jerry and George would say, but just because you don't see it in any other sport.

This would be like Pat Mahomes confirming he's dating Travis Kelce before the start of training camp next week. Or Paul Skenes tossing Livvy aside to date his battery mate. No, I don't know who the Pirates' catcher is, and I ain't looking it up. You know what I mean.

Only in the WNBA can you get a girlfriend reveal on the eve of All-Star weekend. Last summer, then-rookie Kate Martin went viral when it came out that she was dating Claire Gransee.I remember it like it was yesterday. That story drove this site for WEEKS in June.

And I think it's just because you don't get that sort of #content in any other sport.

Again, not that there's anything wrong with that.

OK, carry on with your days. Let's go have a big All-Star weekend.