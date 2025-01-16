New Unrivaled 3-On-3 League Is Treating Women's Basketball Players Like Royalty

There's a lot of hype around the brand-new women's 3-on-3 basketball league, Unrivaled, that officially tips off Friday. And it's easy to see why the players are excited about it.

Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled aims to give players an alternative option to going overseas during the offseason. The games will be played on a shorter full court with seven-minute quarters. Collier said on social media that it will look like "normal basketball with more spacing."

And it pays more than the WNBA, too.

Each of Unrivaled's 36 players is guaranteed to make at least six figures for the eight-week season, with an average salary of $222,222, according to a December report from CBS Sports.

The league has already secured $35 million from a laundry list of investors that includes celebrity names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Phelps, Dawn Staley, Coco Gauff, Alex Morgan, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, along with several others.

And they are certainly spending that money.

Unrivaled Offers Luxury Amenities To Its 36 Athletes

In addition to competitive player salaries, Unrivaled has put together a state-of-the-art facility in Miami, full of luxury amenities for its athletes to enjoy.

Games will be played on an elevated stage, with seating for 850 fans. The facility features a practice court, a fully outfitted weight room and a recovery room with saunas and hot and cold tubs. Each team has its own locker room. A massage therapist and chef are also on site to cater to athletes’ needs.

Of course, these perks aren't unheard of for a professional sports league. But Unrivaled threw in some extra touches, too, like a social media content creation studio and a "glam room" sponsored by Sephora.

"They literally are laying out the red carpet," said Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, who’d likely be playing in China this offseason from the Minnesota Lynx had Unrivaled not called. "We have everything available to become the best versions [of ourselves], the best basketball players we could be."

Additionally, players are housed at no cost in a two-bedroom apartment and provided rental cars for the length of the season.

"They’ve been taking great care of us as far as just the facility," said Rae Burrell, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks. "I mean the facility has been great having meals and everything for us. Always having snacks and the fridges are always stocked."

This sort of royal treatment is certainly a far cry from the WNBA — where players didn't even get chartered flights until 2024. And many players, including Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, are hoping Unrivaled has set a standard that will force the WNBA's hand.

"[Unrivaled] is bringing something new to women's basketball," Griner said. "They're trying to give us a different look, a different feel. We can bring everybody together in one spot. They're really pouring in a lot. Unrivaled is showing that you don't need a lot of time to pull resources together to be able to put a good product out there.

"Hopefully, it helps the [WNBA] bring in more viewers, more [corporate] partners. It's definitely going to put more pressure on the [WNBA] to do better, honestly."

This year will be the final season for the WNBA's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), of which the players opted out in October — demanding more money and "better working conditions."

Unrivaled has certainly shown that it's not afraid to invest in its players. If the new league is a success — if the product sells and investors are happy — then the WNBA is certainly going to be feeling the heat to follow suit.

If not, well, at least the players get to enjoy their eight-week, $35 million vacation in Miami.

Friday's opening night slate features a double-header on TNT, starting at 7 p.m. ET.