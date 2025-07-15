UFC Fighters Desperately Want To Fight At The White House As Dana White Reveals Details

UFC fighters want so badly to fight at the White House next year that they may throw punches at each other just to be chosen.

One of the biggest storylines at UFC Fight Night: Nashville this past weekend was the proposed UFC event at the White House, which President Trump announced earlier this month. The buzz kicked into high gear after Trump ended up on the phone with Derrick Lewis following the heavyweight's first-round knockout at Saturday's event.

Dana White followed up the main event by dishing out details on what to expect next year at the White House.

"It'll be a pay-per-view card," White told reporters. "The best card we can possibly put together. Everyone wants to be on this card," White continued, adding that "the fight is a year away, so the landscape will change a lot over the next year."

'We're going to be on the South Lawn and, literally, when you're watching the fight, it will be at the White House and behind me will be the Washington Monument," the UFC President continued. "We're just getting into the logistics right now. My team has already walked the White House with the staff there. Now we're putting together the design, and then we'll all fly out to D.C. and sit down with him and see what he wants to do."

CONOR MCGREGOR, JON JONES AND OTHERS WANT IN

Lewis is already on record saying he wants to fight at the White House. Before that happens, though, he's going to need "some help from the President" regarding some outstanding warrants.

"He's pardoning everyone else, he needs to pardon me!" Lewis hilariously told me.

Other fighters are already shooting their shot to be part of the historic event.

"Probably one of the biggest cards and to have it on the front lawn would be absolutely nasty. And everyone's trying to get on that card… you even had Conor [McGregor] saying that he'd come out of retirement to fight on that card," Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson told me during a sit-down interview.

"Everybody wants to be on that card because all eyes are going to be on it, you know what I'm saying? So everybody wants to be out there, they want to do it in front of the President , in front of their country, in front of the world… it's going to be epic," Wonderboy continued.

Meanwhile, Nate Landwehr is so down to fight that he's ready to take on all of Russia!

"Bring me a Russian to fight!" Landwehr told me. "Bring me a Russian, America's birthday, let's fight!"

With the UFC's most popular fighters, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, both publicly tweeting that they want to fight, you can be sure that the momentum and buzz is only going to grow as we build up to the July 2026 bout!

