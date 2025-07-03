President Trump’s UFC Spectacle: White House to Host Epic Bout in Executive Mansion

President Donald Trump, a man of the people who knows how to put on a show, announced at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday his plan to host a UFC fight at the White House in 2026 to headline America’s big 250th birthday party.

What's more American than that?

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House," Trump said.

The president continued to rev up the crowd, "Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight."

"We have a lot of land there, we’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also."

A huge fight fan, Trump has attended at least 13 UFC events since 2019, including recent ones such as UFC 314 in Miami on April 12 and UFC 316 in New Jersey on June 7, which ties back to his days of hosting WWE’s WrestleMania at his Atlantic City venues in the 1980s and 2000s.

UFC fighters like Jon Jones, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Henry Cejudo have publicly declared support for Trump, with Jones even presenting his championship belt to Trump at UFC 309.

Dana White, Trump's longtime friend, has praised Trump’s resilience, saying in 2016 at the Republican National Convention, "I know fighters. Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he will fight for this country."

Trump’s plan to bring UFC fireworks to 1600 Penn with his pal Dana pledges a huge event destined for American history books.

