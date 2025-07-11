Exclusive: UFC's Derrick Lewis: 'President Trump Needs To Pardon Me So I Can Fight At White House!'

UFC heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis has one simple message for President Trump: "Pardon me!"

In an exclusive interview ahead of him headlining UFC Fight Night in Nashville this weekend, Lewis told OutKick that he'd be down to fight at the potential upcoming UFC event on the White House lawn that President Trump has been teasing, but he just needs some legal help first!

‘I need him to pardon me on some things!'

"I've got warrants and a background, I don't think they're going to let me step foot [on the White House lawn]," the 28-12 heavyweight fighter who holds the UFC record for most knockouts joked.

"I need to talk to Trump anyway, I need him to pardon me for some things I've got going on," the 265-pound heavyweight continued. It's unclear what legal issues the 40-year-old Lewis was referring to, although he was previously arrested for reckless driving "at a high rate of speed," in Texas in 2023.

"Do you think he'll come through for ya," I asked.

"I'm hoping! I've been telling Dana White to let Trump know, so we'll see in the next few weeks! He's been doing it and pardoning everyone else. Let [Trump] do it for me! I've been a good citizen for the last 20 years, so help me out," Lewis hilariously continued.

Trump wants a UFC White House event next year!

Earlier this month, President Trump hinted at the idea of a UFC event on the White House lawn next year to celebrate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed.

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House," Trump said to a live audience ahead of the July 4th weekend. "Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight."

"We have a lot of land there, we’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also," the President continued.

Well sir, you have at least one fighter, in Derrick Lewis, that is ready and willing to participate. He just needs a little help from the Commander in Chief!

Also, how AWESOME would it be for the UFC Knockouts leader to deliver another one in front of the entire world with the White House in the background?

You know what to do, President Trump. Make the fighting world proud!

