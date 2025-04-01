U.S. Education Department Issues Second Warning to Maine Over Title IX Noncompliance

Maine's Department of Education is playing with fire as it continues to defy President Trump's executive order to recognize two sexes and keep men out of women's sports.

The U.S. Department of Education has issued a final warning to the state and its agency after they allowed a male to win the girls' pole vault competition in February, representing Greely High School in Cumberland.

The U.S. Department of Education threatened to submit a referral to the Department of Justice if Maine continues to defy federal law.

A statement was issued, giving Maine until April 11 to comply with President Trump's mandate and Title IX. An original deadline for the state's adherence had been set for March 29 by the Human Services Office for Civil Rights.

"Under prior administrations, enforcement was an illusory proposition. No more. The Trump-McMahon Education Department is moving quickly to ensure that federal funds no longer support patently illegal practices that harm women and girls," the statement read in part (via Fox News Digital).

Greely High School and the Maine Principals' Association stated on March 27 that they were adhering to Maine law and the state's Human Rights Act. Maine Governor Janet Mills has also acted defiantly against Trump's action to keep men out of women's sports.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske previously wrote regarding Maine's negligence, "The Department of Education initially launched an investigation into the state of Maine after a trans-identifying male track athlete won a state title in girls' pole-vaulting earlier this year."

Zaksheske noted that the Principals' Association accepted a potential shutdown of federal funding, citing "little" funding to begin with. According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine receives over $280 million from the federal Department of Education. Those funds go toward programs, including school meals and special education, the outlet noted.

With the clock ticking, Maine must now decide whether to stand its ground or bend the knee to federal pressure in this heated battle over fairness in women's athletics.

