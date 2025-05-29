Tyreek Hill Is Still Talking About Racing Noah Lyles & Mike McDaniel Could Not Be Less Interested

Can the fastest man in the NFL beat the fastest man in the world?

Tyreek Hill still plans to race Noah Lyles — and it might happen sometime this summer.

In fact, once the Miami Dolphins wrap up their three-day mandatory minicamp (and their 2025 offseason program) on June 12, the All-Pro wide receiver is headed to California to train for the big event.

"Actually I’ve got a race June 13, I’m doing like a little trial race so I can get in shape for that," Hill told reporters on Wednesday. "I’m looking forward to it."

This whole thing started during the 2024 Paris Olympics when Hill claimed he could beat Lyles — an Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion sprinter — in a footrace.

Since then, Lyles has been trolling the eight-time Pro Bowler and mocking him for this bold claim. but in February, the two athletes officially confirmed they would settle their beef on the track once and for all.

And that's news to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel Reacts To Possible Tyreek Hill, Noah Lyles Race

After Wednesday's OTA session, reporters asked McDaniel how he feels about his star wideout's potential race.

"I have no idea, nor do I care," McDaniel answered bluntly. "First, theoretically, if people are competing, and it’s helping their training — as long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it — that’s cool. Whether I’m going to stand and say whether I’ll allow something, I don’t even know where that stands nor did I know that it existed, so we’ll cross that page.

"Right now, I’m worried about [practice] and making sure that he aligns properly in formations before he runs routes and doesn’t catch the ball."

Hill is so confident in this race that he's even got his sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Not in flag football, but in track and field.

OK, now we're just being ridiculous.

Sure, Tyreek Hill might be the fastest man (or at least one of the fastest men) in the NFL.

But Lyles is the fastest man in the world. The 27-year-old won the Olympic 100m in a personal-best 9.79 seconds. Hill's personal best, established in 2012, is 10.19 seconds , which would have tied him for 34th place in Paris. The 200m was Hill's better event — he ran 20.14 seconds as a high school senior. But it's Lyles' specialty, too. His 19.31 personal best is an American record.

But sure, let's make this race happen. We need something to watch this summer while we wait for football season.