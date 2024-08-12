Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Claims He Can Beat U.S. Sprinter Noah Lyles In A Race

The NFL's fastest man, Tyreek Hill, wants to challenge Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles over the Olympian's comments about American athletes.

Competing against international athletes, Lyles has looked down on his fellow Americans.

Lyles initially made offensive comments directed at NBA players, ridiculing them for labeling themselves as "world champions." He ruffled feathers by daring to question the concept of American Excellence, earning the ire of NFL athletes and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith along the way.

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is the latest Yank willing to put Lyles to the test.

During an appearance on "Up & Adams," Hill shared that he'd be willing to challenge Lyles to a footrace as a response.

"I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)," Hill said on the show.

Even if he's out of his depth, Hill threw down the challenge in the name of American athletes, set to prove that they really are the world's best.

Lyles' thoughts on American athletes made him an unpopular figure at the Paris Summer Games, where he shared the spotlight with LeBron James and Team USA Basketball.

To Lyles' credit, the American ran away with Olympic gold after winning the 100-meter sprint in Paris.

Team USA Basketball seemingly had the last laugh, overshadowing Lyles' gold-medal performance by defeating Team France in a thrilling finale on Sunday.

The tale of the tape suggests Hill certainly stands a chance against the Olympian. Hill claims that his personal best 100-meter sprint time was previously clocked at 10.19 seconds. Lyles won gold in Paris with 9.79s.

America may find itself conflicted about wanting to pick Hill in this potential face-off. Will Lyles accept?

