Noah Lyles, Tyreek Hill Officially Confirm They Are Set To Race

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles are finally going to settle their beef on the track.

Both of these men have one thing in common: they are insanely fast. Hill has long shown that he can outrun entire NFL defenses for as long as he’s been in the NFL. In fact, he’s so quick that he’s earned himself the nickname "Cheetah."

On the other hand, Lyles has taken his speed and proved it at the international level. He won the 100m dash in the 2024 Summer Olympics and ran it in a mind-boggling 9.79 seconds.

Both these guys are lightning quick, to put it simply. In the past, Lyles has been incredibly confident about his abilities and called out Hill, going so far as to imply that the wide receiver isn’t all that fast.

Hill responded in kind by saying that Lyles should stick to talking about track, and countered with the claim that he could beat him in a race.

So here we have two men who can run like the wind, both confident that they can leave their opponent in the dust. But for the longest time, it's been all talk and no game.

That is, until now.

In a joint interview with People , both men confirmed that they were officially going to race. Details of the length, location, and time of the event were scarce, but we have it on good word from both of them that a race will take place.

This is going to be fun. My money is on Lyles, just because he runs in straight lines for a living and has won Olympic medals. But don’t count out Hill, that dude makes everyone around him look slow.

Soon, we’ll know for sure who the fastest of these two is.