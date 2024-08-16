Noah Lyles Continues To Troll Pro Athletes, Pretends Not To Know Who Tyreek Hill Is

Earlier this week, Tyreek Hill claimed he could beat Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles in a footrace. Now, Lyles is responding — in the pettiest way possible.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Lyles pretended he didn't even know who Hill was, saying: "What’s that guy’s… What’s the cheetah guy from football? I can’t remember his name. Mark! What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast name?"

"Tyreek Hill," Lyles finally said, after an extended period of time.

OK, Noah.

But fresh off gold and bronze medal finishes in the Paris Summer Olympics, Lyles isn't exactly making friends among his fellow American athletes. It all started last September when he called out NBA teams for declaring themselves "world champions" when they win a title — sparking a feud with the entire league.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on they head," Lyle said. "World champion of what? The United States?"

He made a similar comment about NFL teams winning the Super Bowl. So on Monday's episode of Up & Adams, host Kay Adams asked Hill how he felt about that.

"Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track," Hill replied. "I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)."

If any team sport athlete stands a chance at beating Lyles in a race, it would be Tyreek Hill. He is the fastest man in the NFL, after all.

But Lyles is the fastest man in the world. The 27-year-old won the Olympic 100m in a personal-best 9.79 seconds. Hill's personal best, established in 2012, is 10.19 seconds , which would have tied him for 34th place in Paris. The 200m was Hill's better event — he ran 20.14 seconds as a high school senior. But it's Lyles' specialty, too. His 19.31 personal best is an American record.

But hey, there's a really easy way to settle this, gentlemen. Who's down?