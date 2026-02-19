Cop Who Pulled Over Tyreek Hill For Speeding Celebrates His Release From Dolphins With Savage Message

It's fair to say that most Miami Dolphins fans were pleased to see the news that the franchise has opted to release wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Sure, the circumstances with his gruesome knee injury may have made the situation a bit uncomfortable, but it felt like it was time for the wideout and the Dolphins to go their separate ways.

One gentleman who would firmly agree with that sentiment is Danny Torres, the now-former Miami-Dade police officer who put Hill in handcuffs outside of Hard Rock Stadium in September 2024.

Torres, who retired in July, posted an emphatic message on Facebook about Hill following his release earlier this month.

"Hmmm… I guess it took a bit, but Karma got you. Now that I am retired I can tell you how I feel about you," Torres reportedly wrote. "You’re an entitled A-SHOLE and an embarrassment to the team and city that kissed your a-s. I wish you the best and hope you are able to afford ALL that child support, especially now that you’re unemployed. But I’m sure someone will pick you up and you will cause havoc in their team and city. Just how you did in Miami."

The retired officer also sent a text message to the Miami New Times, saying that he was "pretty much crucified for doing my job" and that he "100 percent" stood by his post on Facebook.

While driving to Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins' season opener on September 8, 2024, Hill was pulled over for allegedly speeding. After being stopped, the wide receiver was pulled out of his car and forced to the ground by officers. A total of four motorcycle officers were seen forcing Hill to lie flat on the asphalt before putting him in cuffs.

Following the release of the body-camera footage from the incident, Torres was placed on administrative leave.

A little more than a month after the incident, the traffic citations that Hill was issued were dropped after the officers involved in the incident didn't show up to a hearing.