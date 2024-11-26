Tyreek Hill Citation Dropped After Cops No-Show Due To "Oversight"

So much has happened this year in the National Football League that it's easy to forget that the season started off with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill in handcuffs outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Now, the traffic citations that Hill was issued that day have been dropped after the officers involved in the incident didn't show up to a hearing on Monday.

However, according to the Associated Press, the Miami-Dade Police said that the officers' absence wasn't intentional and was instead an "oversight" and that "the matter will be handled administratively."

Far be it from me to tell the Miami-Dade how to do their job, but I would have had such a high-profile hearing circled on my calendar. I'd have probably set a reminder too or stuck a sticky note on the back of the front door.

However, the police still backed the decision to give Hill the citation in the first place after police bodycam footage appeared to show him speeding past two motorcycle cops in his McLaren on his way to the Dolphins season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars (in which he completely balled for his best game of the season to date with 7 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown).

"A citation dismissed due to this reason does not indicate that the citation held no merit," the Miami-Dade Police said.

The incident itself — in which police were seen dragging Hill out of his car after he ignored repeated requests to lower his window — gained widespread attention and opened a debate about who was at fault in this altercation.

One officer was placed on administrative leave after the incident and an internal affairs investigation was launched, though the results of that haven't been released.