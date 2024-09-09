Tyreek Hill Bodycam Footage Released As Controversy Rages After Detainment Prior To Dolphins Game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pulled over by police for speeding prior to the team's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eventually, police pulled Hill out of his car and handcuffed him.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the Dolphins said in the statement Sunday.

"He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for [Sunday's] game."

Hill was not arrested, but he was cited by officers for reckless driving, a source told OutKick's Armando Salguero.

"We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers," MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels said following the incident. "I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage."

On Monday, footage of the arrest via the body cam from the officers involved was made public.

So, a few things here. We still don't have all the information, but we do have quite a bit to go off from these videos.

It does seem odd that Hill immediately took a very defensive tone with the police officer who knocked on his window, constantly repeating the phrase, "Don't knock on my window like that."

That being said, this situation didn't need to escalate to the point where the police were pulling Hill from his car and forcing him onto the ground.

As expected, many people on social media immediately rushed to judgment following the initial incident, taking the side of either Hill or the police without very much information.

From the video, it looks like there is fault on both sides, as is often the case.

That being said, people are going to watch the videos and likely claim that it perfectly supports their first opinion.

If you want this incident to be Tyreek Hill's fault entirely, you could theoretically make that case.

If you want this incident to be 100% on the police, you could make that case as well.

Personally, I see fault on both sides.

I know we're supposed to pick a side in 2024, but both parties contributed to turning what should have been a painless encounter into something much more.