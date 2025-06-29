Tyreek Hill Beats Noah Lyles' Brother Josephus In 100m Dash: WATCH

Dolphins wide receiver has been beefing with the gold medalist since Paris Olympics

If we don't get to see Tyreek Hill race against Noah Lyles, we'll have to settle for the next best thing.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver showed up at the ATX Sprint Classic meet in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to run in the 100-meter preliminary dash. Hill beat Noah's younger brother, Josephus Lyles, with a personal-best time of 10.10 seconds.

Hill finished fourth among the tight seven-runner heat — just 0.10 seconds behind Lawrence Johnson for first place.

Hill was supposed to race Noah Lyles to determine who is the "fastest man in the world," and the two have been chirping at each other for the past year. But Lyles pulled out of the race earlier this month, citing cryptic "complications" and "personal reasons."

Lyles' sudden cancellation happened shortly after the Last Chance Sprint Series meet in Los Angeles, where Hill won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.15 seconds. The 31-year-old NFL star still has a ways to go to catch up with Noah, though, who ran the Olympic 100-meter last summer in a lightning-fast 9.79 seconds.

This whole thing started during the 2024 Paris Olympics when Hill claimed he could beat Lyles — an Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion sprinter — in a footrace. This after Lyles publicly mocked NFL and NBA players for calling themselves "world champions" despite only competing in the United States.

WATCH: Noah Lyles Continues To Troll Pro Athletes, Pretends Not To Know Who Tyreek Hill Is

Since then, Lyles has been trolling the eight-time Pro Bowler and mocking him for thinking he can beat a real "world champion" in a race. In February, the two athletes confirmed they would settle their beef on the track once and for all.

Until, that is, Lyles chickened out and let his little brother fight his battle for him.