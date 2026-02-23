President Trump Invites Gold Medal-Winning USA Hockey Team To State Of The Union With Hilarious Phone Call

The men's USA hockey team not only received a phone call from President Donald Trump while celebrating their overtime victory over Canada in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics, but also an invitation to Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who did his fair bit of celebrating with the U.S. team inside the locker room, was seen holding up a phone on speaker with the President on the other line. Before President Trump invited members of the team to the State of the Union, he tipped his cap to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was phenomenal against Canada, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced.

President Trump sarcastically complimented the netminder.

"Your goalie played not bad," President Trump said, which drew a laugh from the boys. "I’ve seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games," he continued, while calling his performance "unbelievable."

President Trump then began speaking about Tuesday's State of the Union address, and before he could even ask if the team would like to make an appearance, a player cut him off, saying, "We're in."\

"We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," President Trump said. "I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night."

"Can you pick us up in Miami on Tuesday morning?" a player asked.

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," the President added. "The nice thing about being President is, I can tell you, you don’t have to worry about the weather or landing."

With a snowstorm causing a mess in the Northeast United States, Team USA is expected to fly to Miami instead of the originally planned New York City on Monday, hence the player asking the President if the team could be scooped up in South Beach.

It's not clear on which players, if any, will actually attend the State of the Union. With the NHL resuming games on Wednesday, it could be a bit of a logistical nightmare to get players to Washington D.C. and back to their respective team cities.