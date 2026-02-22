FBI Director Kash Patel Got Turnt With The Boys After Team USA Won Gold

Other than the players themselves, there was likely no one more turnt up after Team USA won gold than FBI Director Kash Patel.

After defeating Team Canada 2-1 in overtime, the boys were partying like it was 1980. I mean, why not? You complete an epic run to the medal game and finally defeat your nemesis for a trophy in a best-on-best format. Who’s not going to get lit after something like that?

Beers were flowing everywhere, and I’d be shocked if a player had less than six in the post-game celebration. Among all the victors was Patel, who flew to Milan for the game and got plastered along with the boys. (He’s shown he’s a bonafide hockey guy before ).

And he did it while singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith. It’s about as electric as it gets.

Matthew Tkachuk hanging the gold medal off his neck was a thing of beauty.

One of the things this administration clearly understands is that sports are a key part of a nation’s culture. Whether it's President Donald Trump attending Super Bowls or Patel in the locker room with the best hockey team in the world, these politicians care about sports as much as they do anything else.

And that is a very good thing that Patel is not apologizing for.

"For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," Patel wrote on X.

Dang straight.