Hockey Guy And FBI Director Kash Patel Is All-In On Nordiques And Whalers Jerseys

Whenever a team dusts off some sweaters from their days in another city, it's always controversial. However, I think we can tell where FBI Director and certified Hockey Guy Kash Patel stands on this issue, at least as it pertains to the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes throwing on Nordiques and Whalers jerseys.

Earlier this week, the Avs revealed that they'd wear a full Nordiques uniform for a handful of games this year, the first of which was Thursday night against the Canes.

That had everyone's hopes up that Carolina would wear their Whalers jersey, which they've worn for a game or two the last few seasons.

Well, both teams delivered, and what we got on Thursday felt like a glimpse into an alternative hockey history.

That is nothing short of glorious… unless you're a fan of the original Nordiques or Whalers and had your heart smashed to bits back in the 1990s.

In that case, I can understand why you wouldn't be big on this.

As for Patel — who plays hockey himself — he was loving every second of seeing these iconic getups back on the ice.

I'm inclined to agree with Director Patel. I get why some people think it's weird, but I love when franchises pay homage to their histories.

The Nordiques and Whalers both started play back in the 1970s, but did so in the World Hockey Association, the upstart league meant to compete with the NHL. The WHA went belly-up in 1979, but that same year, four franchises made the jump from the WHA to the NHL. These were the Nordiques, Whalers, the original Winnipeg Jets, and the Edmonton Oilers (this is one reason why one of the only accolades Wayne Gretzky is missing is a Calder Trophy; his rookie season was in the WHA).

Both teams were also members of the old Adams Division, which is a good bit of history, too.

The Hurricanes (Whalers?) won this heavyweight clash in a shootout, but this won't be the last we see of the Whalers and Nordiques on the ice together.

The two clubs will wear these jerseys again when they play in Raleigh on January 3.