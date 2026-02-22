Winter Storm May Inadvertently Lead To The Greatest Team USA Celebration Of All Time

I doubt anyone on that plane is going to object to their new destination.

For those of you that are either unaware or are Canadian and in full denial at this point, the United States Men's Olympic Hockey Team disposed of their neighbors to the north in a 2-1 overtime thriller on Sunday to capture their first gold medal since 1980.

I just wanted an excuse to post that video again.

Man, I will never get tired of seeing that!

Anyway, with the conclusion of the Winter Olympics upon us, the U.S. hockey team was set to depart from Milan on Sunday evening and end up back on American soil in New York City.

But, if you've been paying attention, the Big Apple is set to receive another record-setting snow storm late Sunday night (make sure you bring a shovel and a photo I.D.), so the boys in Red, White, and Blue are going to have to take a little detour.

If I may be so bold, this could end up being one of the biggest celebrations in hockey history.

Things are going to be a little chilly down here in South Florida over the next couple of days, relatively speaking, with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

But, compared to where they were originally going to end up, it will feel like a summer afternoon.

Perfect weather to rage your ass off!

And for those wet blankets in the comments section saying "the NHL starts back up on Wednesday" and that the players "won't have time to party," I don't think they understood Vincent Trocheck's declaration, so allow the man to reiterate.

The last time a hockey team tore up South Florida following a championship, we saw the Florida Panthers rack up a half million-dollar bill at a club, with a good chunk of their players barely being able to string a coherent sentence together.

And the Panthers had just won a Cup less than 365 days before that, so imagine what a celebration 46 years in the making will look like in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

I'm sure Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk will show his fellow countrymen some of that patented SoFlo hospitality and take them to all the best spots in town.

Make us proud, boys. You've earned the celebration that is about to unfold.

The NHL calendar can wait. Go be the same legends off the ice you were on the ice this weekend.