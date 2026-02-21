Mamdani, NYC Asks For Photo ID To Shovel Snow, Jokes Write Themselves

The hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds, and New York City is proving that to be true in new ways almost every single day.

In case you weren't aware, another crazy snow storm is supposed to blow through the Big Apple over the weekend, and New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is up to his usual tactics of calling on the "warmth of collectivism" to help keep the snow to a minimum.

Mamdani is calling upon the great citizens of his city to sign up to be an emergency snow shoveler, and among the requirements is, you guessed it, multiple forms of identification.

You heard it here first, folks.

When it comes to demanding ID to vote and preserve this great republic, that's a bridge too far and an example of modern-day Jim Crow Laws.

But for the simple task of shoveling snow? You better have that junk locked down like Fort Knox.

No ID, no shovel!

That whole eligibility section reads exactly how our voter laws should read, rather than the requirements to shovel snow in Manhattan.

Truly mind-numbing stuff we are dealing with.

The comments roasted Mamdani and NYC for their hypocrisy, which is par for the course.

While most in the comments section brought the heat, some poor, misguided souls thought they were making a salient point by saying "shoveling snow isn't a constitutional right."

Others were quick to point out that voting isn't a constitutionally protected right either, so demanding ID to protect the integrity of elections isn't exactly as racist as the left would want you to think.

Mamdani didn't exactly handle the last snow storm well, so it's no shock that people are starting to get wise to his antics.

Hopefully, enough hard-working American citizens are able to produce identification and grab a shovel, or else everyone's favorite bench pressing socialist will have another mess on his hands after this storm blows through.

Literally.

Hang in there, New Yorkers.

It's going to be a long winter.