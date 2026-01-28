Zohran Mamdani Experiment Already Proving To Be A Disaster

Well, it turns out that giving control of the largest city in the United States to an incompetent socialist with no experience and no accomplishments was a bad idea.

Who would have ever guessed it?

Mamdani, who officially took over as mayor of New York earlier this month, has now laid out his plan to help further destroy the city's financial future, all because he has no other option to pay for his many absurd campaign promises. In a recent press conference, Mamdani said the city is now in a "fiscal crisis at the scale greater than the Great Recession."

How bad is the "fiscal crisis?" Well, per Mamdani, there's a "massive fiscal deficit in our city budget, to the tune of at least $12 billion." And because performing is his only skill, his frame of reference for this crisis was…the Jackson 5.

"In the words of the Jackson 5, it's as easy as A-B-C," Mamdani said. "This is the [former Mayor Eric] Adams Budget Crisis." Unbelievably embarrassing. And it gets worse.

NYC Destroyed Itself By Electing Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's big plan to fix this budget? Well, raising taxes, of course!

When asked about solutions to this massive budget deficit, Mamdani was clear, "That also means raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations. And it means recalibrating the relationship with the state."

He wasn't done there, telling a ridiculous story that almost certainly never happened.

"Recently, I actually had a New Yorker turn to me and self-identify as someone who would be taxed by this proposal," Mamdani said. "He said, 'You know, I'm a millionaire, and is it true that you want to raise taxes on me?' And I said, ‘It is true.’ And they said, ‘Well, I would leave. ’ I said, 'I don't think you would.' They said, ‘Why not?’ I said, 'Because we're looking to raise income taxes on the top one percent by two percent. So, for $1 million a year, that's an increase of $20,000 in taxes.' And when I told them the amount, they realized that it wasn't enough to actually make them change where they would consider their residence."

Sure, buddy. Definitely exactly what happened. In a post on X, former Mayor Eric Adams said he left Mamdani "$8 billion in reserves," though it's unclear what happened to that money.

Everyone outside the far-left progressives who voted for Mamdani knew this would be a disaster. And it took just a few weeks for him to announce that the city is now facing a financial crisis, all to pay excessive amounts for services that he wants to provide. With higher taxes on individuals and businesses set to raise the already exorbitant cost of living even higher. Congrats, New York, you're getting what you voted for.