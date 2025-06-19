Troy Aikman Is Avoiding Meghan Markle And Prince Harry; Rips Their Alcohol Choices

To be a fly on the wall for a conversation between the 3x Super Bowl Champion and Markle!

Troy Aikman won't be having biscuits and tea with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry anytime soon.

"I haven’t run into them," the former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback told Us Weekly this past week when asked if he's had any encounters with his royal neighbors in their Montecito, California neighborhood.

But is Aikman bummed he's not having weekly BBQ cookouts with Prince Harry and his over-the-top, dramatic wife?

"They are there from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they’re out there. But I’m not hanging with them, that’s for sure," the 58-year-old ESPN Monday Night Football analyst continued.

Man, what it'd be like to be a fly on the wall for that conversation between the 3x Super Bowl Champion and Markle!

Honestly, I get that Troy Aikman is currently in his "IDGAF" phase when it comes to commentating and answering questions these days, but Troy, you might have to take one for the team here and extend an invite to the two of them, even if it's just for the hilarious content you can get out of it.

Imagine if the former Cowboys quarterback invited the couple over and "happened to have on" Markle's South Park episode that reportedly made her furious?

Or maybe crank up the Bose system and delve into some of the Duchess' failed Spotify podcast episodes that she was allegedly paid $20 million for?

And if there's any time left, Aikman can get a first-hand look to see if Markle really did in fact fake her vegetable garden photos on her Instagram a few weeks ago! Come on Troy, be a newsmaker!

Aikman, who has been making headlines throughout the past year with his latest girlfriend Marisa Howard, went on to say that he doesn't expect him and his girl to be cracking any beers anytime soon with the "Royal Couple."

"I don't picture Prince Harry and his wife drinking much beer," the ESPN analyst joked to US Weekly while promoting his Eight Elite Light Beer.

Aikman is just the latest celebrity not to bend the knee to the Duke and Duchess as they continue to cry oppression while also living quite the nice life in California these days. Earlier this year, Vanity Fair spoke with a number of Montecito residents about their famous neighbors. One person reportedly told the outlet that Markle is a "starlet," while some others called them "local villains."

With Aikman and his girlfriend now out of the group chat, one has to wonder - just who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends these days?