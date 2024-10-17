Troy Aikman Calls Out 'Lazy' Cowboys Receivers After Embarrassing Loss To Lions

Troy Aikman was wildly unimpressed by the Dallas Cowboys' performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Dallas was thumped, 47-9, at home in the Week 6 match-up. Across the board, the Cowboys played badly. But Aikman had strong words, specifically, for the team's receiving corps.

"I think they run terrible routes," the three-time Super Bowl champion said on Dallas' 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday. "And I've thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you're not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it's hard to play the position. That's what I see.

"I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it's because they're anticipating they're going to get the football on that play, but if they're not, they don't. And it all ties together. I'm not impressed with that part of it."

Cowboys' star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had seven catches for 89 yards on Sunday, but neither Lamb nor any other Dallas receiver has surpassed the 100-yard mark in a game yet this season.

Aikman then contrasted the Cowboys' passing game to that of some of the league's most prolific offenses.

"I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have them this week. You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes and they come off the football, so does San Francisco’s and Green Bay’s and others.

"But it’s hard to play the (QB) position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s gotta get a lot better."

While Troy Aikman might be right about the receivers, there's certainly no shortage of blame to go around on this Dallas team.

Now, they have a bye week to try and figure it out — before heading to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers in prime time on Oct. 27.