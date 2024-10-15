Jerry Jones Turns Coward, Threatens Radio Hosts Over Questions About Cowboys

Jerry Jones did the unthinkable Tuesday morning, turning both coward AND bully in a matter of minutes during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ.

The 82-year-old Cowboys owner turned super defensive after being asked some simple questions about the Cowboys' latest embarrassment after losing 47-9 to the Detroit Lions to put Dallas at 3-3 on the year.

However, tough guy Jerry turned blind-eye Jerry when he turned into a sore loser by threatening not to return to the show for future interviews if the hosts continued asking him about bad Cowboys play, telling them that he would "Get somebody else to ask these questions!"

JERRY JONES IS LOSING IT IN FRONT OF OUR EYES

"If you think I'm going to get on a damn phone call with you over the radio and sitting here throwing out all the good with the dishwater, you must be smoking something," Jones began.

"This is not your job. Your job isn't to make me go over all the reasons I did something and that I'm sorry that I did it - that's not your job. You'll do your job, or I'll ask somebody else to ask these questions," the owner continued before doubling-down. "I'm not kidding, I am not kidding. You are not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong,.. y'all really think that you're going to sit here with microphone and tell me all the things that I've done wrong without going over the right things?"

The ridiculous freak-out came at a time when Cowboys Country finds themselves at a .500 record and a quarterback in Dak Prescott who looks absolutely LOST despite hoodwinking Jones into extending him for four more years and $240 million. And let's not talk about CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliot being non-existent.

JONES THREATENED RADIO HOST FOR ASKING SIMPLE QUESTIONS

I get it, Jerry, the Cowboys looked like a joke Sunday. But the problem is, when you have a tantrum like you did this morning, YOU become the joke as many Cowboys fans are starting to echo the chorus that they don't foresee a path to a Super Bowl when you have Jones playing owner AND General Manager at the same time.

To threaten a radio host's job just because you're the ‘All Powerful Jerry Jones,’ is as pathetic as the Dallas Cowboys have been this season.

