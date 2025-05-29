Did Meghan Markle Fake Her Garden Vegetable Haul For Instagram Clout? Duchess Roasted By Royal Truthers

Did Duchess Meghan Markle cook up a fake vegetable garden Instagram post for likes?

Royal truthers are investigating a Wednesday Instagram post from Markle's "As Ever" Instagram account where she attempts to make herself look like an ultra-sophisticated HGTV star by showing off gardening skills, her ability to bag her own teas and how she can wash off a bowl of blueberries.

The vegetable post caught the attention of the royal truthers when the eagle-eyes noticed a couple of oddities including how the vegetables weren't dirty for just being yanked from the earth.

Allegedly.

IS MEGHAN MARKLE A GARDENING LIAR? EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

If this all sounds ridiculous, let's not forget that Meghan caught the attention of the royal truthers in March when they thought she faked a homemade waffle video.

Here are the vegetables. Please analyze them. If the Instagram video isn't loading, refresh three times. It should load:

Over on the Saint Meghan Markle Reddit, the truthers UNLOADED:

"Huh. She’s so good at gardening she can grow all things from all seasons at once," one wrote, which set off a firestorm of comments.

"All things from all seasons in all perfect representation too, not a single misshapen vegetable or torn leaf," another truther fired back.

Look closely to the middle of the basket. The truthers instantly noticed the single cob of corn.

"It’s way too early in the season for most of those vegetables to be grown in her garden and ready to pick.She needs to buy a clue," wrote another.

The truthers even went as far as posting California's harvest calendar as evidence Prince Harry's wife cooked up this post for likes and social media clout.

While some are dismissing the washed vegetables angle, they're not overlooking the fact at how perfect all these vegetables are for a backyard operation.

"The fact that they've been washed isn't the point.

"It's that look at that bell pepper. Or that green onion. Do you notice how perfect they are? They're a certain size, a certain supermarket size. That wasn't grown on a family farm; that's specifically produced to be sold in a supermarket," a disbeliever noted.

"And besides, are you really painting your nails white when you're supposed to have gone to harvest? Really? Really?????

"And she harvests in those shoes? Seriously, in those shoes? I'm covered in dirt just watering. And she wants us to believe she harvests in those clothes, those shoes, and those feet?"

Is it possible Meghan is the world's best backyard gardener or has she been caught up in a vegetable lie?

We report, you decide.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM