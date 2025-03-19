WaffleGate: Did Meghan Markle Lie About Making Food For Her Children?

Meghan Markle can not stop making things harder for herself.

It's not so much that she's a bad person, but just that there ALWAYS seems to be an issue with her. She's forever chasing a hug that will inevitably come with some sort of drama or complaint. Yet her latest maneuver, in which some believe she actually lied about making waffles for her kids on her Instagram story, may be the final ingredient.

DID MEGHAN MARKLE USE LEGGO MY EGGO?

Some eagle-eyed social media sleuths noticed Markle's "waffle" that she claimed to make from scratch in her video curiously came out in a different shape at the end. In fact, some say that the final waffle for her children are actually Leggo ones.

In the now viral post, one Twitter X user hilariously called out Markle for what appears to be a heck of a pointless thing to lie about in the first place!

"Meghan Markle’s relentless compulsion to lie about everything is baffling—even over something as trivial as a waffle. She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the so-called "homemade" waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one."

Louder for the people in the back!!

Another X user tweeted "As if facing worldwide ridicule for the Netflix flop wasn't enough, Meghan Markle went a step further."

Anyone who has been paying attention in recent years knows how easy it is to rip Markle.

Whether it's the highly questionable high-speed car chase with paparazzi in New York City of all places, despite there being no footage of it, or the Royal Wedding infighting drama, there is just something that she does that makes people either roll their eyes or just have no patience for whatever's bound to happen next.

You would think that she'd be able to find a decent agent or publicist to help her rebuild her image that she pointlessly continues to erode year after year. Instead, she's reportedly posting fake waffle cooking videos - and for what reason?!

Perhaps the answer lies in the South Park episode based on her and Prince Harry. It's titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour," and it brilliantly explains that no matter how much people like Meghan Markle and Harry complain about being in the spotlight and receiving all the attention, they never do anything to get out of it.

In fact, they secretly crave it.

Almost as much as her kids crave an Eggo waffle rather than mom's home cooking.