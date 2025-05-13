Travis Kelce Looks Super Slim As Gets Ready For Another NFL Season

Travis Kelce looked slim and svelte on Monday in New York City in his first major offseason appearance since his Chiefs' lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVI three months prior.

Kelce attended the Amazon Upfront Presentation at Manhattan's Beacon Theater alongside his brother Jason (because, of course), where he appeared a lot thinner. He also got rid of his mustache and awful bowl hair cut.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

KELCE WILL RETURN TO THE CHIEFS FOR WHAT MAY BE HIS FINAL SEASON

According to one unconfirmed Kansas City Chiefs fan account @BBQChiefs, Kelce said that he's lost 25 pounds this offseason, which would put him around 6'5" and 225lbs.

"I'm coming back, for sure," Travis wrote Pat McAfee in February in a text message read live on the air. "Going to try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!"

Whether the 20+ pound weight loss is entirely accurate, fans and media in attendance definitely noticed the slimmer Kelce.

In case some of you forgot (how could you?!), the Chiefs got absolutely ROCKED by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, losing 40-22 with Kelce recording just 4 receptions for 39 yards.

With the "New Trav" however, also comes the realization that football fans will once again have another year of Taylor Swift attending games at Arrowhead Stadium. In fact, Taylor will probably be at even more games this season considering that she's not expected to be on tour like she was last season during her massive international Eras Tour.

Or maybe the new clean-cut Kelce is not only gearing up for the season but maybe him knowing that he'll be proposing to Taylor Swift soon?