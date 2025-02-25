Chiefs GM Brett Veach Believes Travis Kelce (And Taylor Swift) Returning For 2025 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Travis Kelce is going to run it back.

At least that's what the Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "anticipating."

Veach said Tuesday that Kelce left the team with the impression that he intends to play in 2025 despite speculation he might call it quits after his 12th season.

Not so.

KC GM: Kelce ‘Fired up’

"We left it at as, he'd be back, and we're excited to get him back and get him going," Veach said Tuesday.

"How we left it at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year left on his contract. Still think he has the fire and desire to play. As far as I'm concerned, there is no deadline. I think we left it as he'd be back. And we're excited to get him back."

Kelce is indeed scheduled for his final contract year in which he will collect a $4.5 million base salary, a $12.5 million roster bonus and a $250,000 workout bonus.

So, whatever thoughts Kelce had about moving on to the next thing and whatever depression he may have felt after the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, those $17.5 million probably are good motivation to return.

At least that's Veach's read of the situation.

Reid Advice To Kelce Was Chill Out

Coach Andy Reid wouldn't go as far as his GM about where Kelce's mind is at. He said he gave Kelce advice after the season and the two would reconvene later on to have a definitive answer on the player's direction.

"At this point, you get out of town and relax. That’s kind of my motto for these guys," Reid said. "They’ve played a lot of games for consistent seasons here. So you get to the end of the [season], you’ve exhausted yourself mentally and physically — step back and take care of that, then we’ll talk.

"But for right now, I know that’s what he’s doing."

Kelce caught 97 passes in 2024. Yeah, that's a lot.

But his 8.50-yard-per-catch average and his three touchdowns were career lows. So, on the one hand, Kelce returning surely would provide quarterback Patrick Mahomes with something of a familiar security blanket.

But unless something significant happens, the Chiefs would have a declining player on their hands.

More Kelce Means More Swift

One more thing to consider: The return of Kelce would mark the return of Taylor Swift to Chiefs games – assuming their relationship is still going strong during the coming season.

Swift has become a staple at Chiefs games – particularly big nationally televised games. And the NFL has used her presence as a marketing tool of sorts to increase its reach to the demographic of young girls that lose their minds over her.

No Kelce would probably mean no Swift at games unless she's watching from her suite with Kelce himself. But Kelce's return could signal another full-on Swiftie season.

Either way, Veach certainly sounded excited not to have another offseason hole to fill.