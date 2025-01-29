Would Travis Kelce Actually Propose To Taylor Swift After The Super Bowl?

Football fans know that they are bound to be inundated with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift storylines throughout the Super Bowl, so why not try to make some money off of it?

Odds have now been released about if Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift during this year's Super Bowl, especially if they win.

For the Swifties out there that are rooting for some sort of magical happy ending (or beginning) to Swift's Love Story, you can make some serious bank that'll help recoup those expensive Eras Tour tickets at +750 a piece. For the sports betting uninitiated, a $10 bet at +750 brings in $85 total.

ODDS ARE HE WON'T… BUT…

But if Vegas knows something (and let's be honest, the wise guys always seem to know) they are betting on the two lovebirds continuing to draw it out at -1500 odds (which essentially brings in nothing unless you throw down a ton of money).

Other sports books like FanDuel Canada have the odds even more likely that Travis proposes at +500.

If you're asking me (and considering you're reading this you probably are) I say why not throw down some money on Travis to propose. If it happens, then you win, and if it doesn't, then hopefully that means the Chiefs didn't win in the first place! Sounds like W's all around!

With Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs going for a record-setting three Super Bowl Championships in a row on the biggest world stage of them all, I'd expect that to be the perfect place for him to get on one knee and not bring back Tebowing, but rather pop the question to Swift.

ON SECOND THOUGHT…

Then again, this is Taylor Swift, the world's most famous artist.

There's probably some network out there gearing up for a one-hour proposal special as we speak.

One thing is for certain, if you thought the Royal Wedding brought in a lot of hysteria and hype, you ain't seen nothing yet!

