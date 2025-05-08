Transgender High School Softball Pitcher Dominates As Battle Over Biological Men In Women's Sports Rages

One of President Donald Trump's first steps in office was to sign an executive order essentially banning biological males from competing in women's sports, but that hasn't made the issue go away, let alone made it any less contentious.



One day it's a high school track meet in Oregon, the next it's a fencing competition in Maryland or the U.S. Masters swim meet in San Antonio. The common thread is a biological male who identifies as transgender winning a women's athletic event.



When it's not happening on the field, the issue of trans athletes in women's sports is leeching its way into the world of consumer brands, where Nike is unwilling to answer questions surrounding its alleged funding of research aimed at uncovering how much "gender-affirming care" is necessary to level the playing field between young transitioning male athletes and their female counterparts.



But the transgender athlete issue is still mostly playing out at high school sporting events across the country. The most recent example being a softball pitcher in Minnesota, who Reduxx first reported on.

OutKick previously explained how, as a sophomore, Marissa Rothenberger helped Champlin Park win 14 games in a row heading into the state playoffs. Rothenberger "earned" First-Team All-State honors from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The transgender athlete was the only underclassman to receive First-Team honors among 4A Minnesota high schools.

According to documents obtained by Reduxx, Rothenberger's mother "applied to the Hennepin County District Court to alter [the athlete's] birth certificate shortly after his 9th birthday. The petition was approved, and Rothenberger was issued a new birth certificate showing that he was born ‘female’ and altering his name from ‘Charlie Dean’ to ‘Marissa.’"

The state of Minnesota doesn't require a birth certificate to be marked after the change. As far as the Minnesota government is concerned, if a male says he is a girl or woman, that's good enough, hence Rothenberg's eligibility to play softball.

Rothenberg's dominance in the circle has continued in 2025. According to Dustin Grage of Town Hall, Rothenberg shut out Maple Grove, one of the top teams in the state, while giving up just one hit during Champlin's 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Rothenberg might be good enough to earn a chance to play in college, and the NCAA's current transgender policy may allow it to happen.

Trump's exceutive order prompted the NCAA to updat its transgender policy, but that new guideline uses birth certificates to determine a person's sex. With Rothenberg reportedly changing their birth certificate at a young age, the NCAA may not be able to know if a male is using an amended birth certificate if not made clear by the state that issued it. The state of Minnesota would fall into that category.