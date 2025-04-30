Male Swimmer Dominates Women's Category At U.S. Masters Spring Championships

Last weekend, "Ana" Caldas dominated the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship in San Antonio. According to Reduxx, Caldas competed in the women’s 45-49 age category for 02 Performance Aquatics and won five individual events.

So, what's the issue? Well, Caldas is a biological male. The events that Caldas won included: the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke, the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard individual medley.

OutKick reached out to U.S. Masters Swimming and asked if the organization stands behind a biological male winning five championship events over biological women and if the organization plans to continue to allow transgender athletes to compete. They did not respond to our request.

The organization has a page on its website dedicated to "Diversity & Inclusion" that states: "The Diversity and Inclusion Committee began in 2017 to further develop a culture of inclusion and opportunity in USMS for people of diverse backgrounds by developing resources and engaging coaches and volunteers. Its members have a passion for and experience in creating an inclusive culture and encouraging diversity in their lives."

According to Reduxx, the USMS allows transgender swimmers to compete in women's events provided they meet a certain testosterone threshold. As OutKick has reported several times, testosterone levels alone do not account for the advantages that male athletes inherently hold over female athletes.

On the USMS message board, there is a post titled "Nationals kudos" written by Kurt Dickson. Dickson is a former BYU swim captain who competes in U.S. Masters Swimming events. Dickson expressed his disappointment that the organization allowed Caldas to win five women's events and noted the women who missed out on first place due to the inclusion of a transgender swimmer.

"Thank you to all volunteers and officials for (as always) a well run meet," Dickson wrote. "Also, congratulations to… Angie Griffin… Maureen Rea… Jennifer Brooks Crozier… Cissy Cochran… [and] Sonja Skinner."

Another USMS member, Paul Smith, responded, "Kurt, thanks for acknowledging the rightful national champions who sadly took 2nd place in all those events due to USMS refusal to respect and protect women's sports."

Another user said, "I wholeheartedly agree" while another added, "Could not agree more!"

At least there are some members of the organization who believe in common sense, fairness, and biological reality, even if the organization itself refuses to acknowledge these fundamentals of sport.