Tom Brady's Flag Football Touchdown Throw Has Fans Thinking It's Comeback Time

In case you're a normal person and watched March Madness on Saturday instead of tuning into a meaningless flag football game, a meaningless flag football game took place on Saturday.

It featured a bunch of current and former NFL players going up against some professional flag footballers/Olympic hopefuls (and Logan Paul, for some reason), and, to the shock of many, the NFL players got absolutely waxed.

That may have been the headline from Saturday's showdown, but one singular throw in particular had fans salivating at the thought of a certain GOAT making his way back to the NFL.

That's right, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. was one of those former NFL stars to don a pair of cleats this weekend, and one of his throws — a touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone to Stefon Diggs — caught more than a few eyes across the internet.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Okay, let's start with the obvious: that's a hell of a throw.

Brady does a great job avoiding "the rush" and delivers it on a rope to the back pylon and layers it beautifully over the three levels of the defense.

It was such a nice throw that everyone on social media practically broke their thumbs typing about how awesome it was and how Brady should be back in the league.

Sure, Brady is the GOAT.

Even if I wanted to argue that, as both a Dolphins fan and someone who thinks guys like Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers were better quarterbacks than he was, I can't puncture the GOAT armor that surrounds Brady.

With all that being said, can we take it down a few notches, please?

For starters, Brady is 48-years-old. He's a physical anomaly and somewhat of an ageless wonder, but he's been retired from football for over three years and I doubt at his age he would last an entire season.

Let's also consider the event, too.

This was a flag football game. Brady wasn't getting rushed by 300lb defensive linemen.

With all due respect to Team USA, avoiding a pass rush from iShowSpeed and Logan Paul is a little different than getting harassed by TJ Watt and Myles Garrett.

Also, it was one throw.

A great throw, sure, but a throw that plenty of other quarterbacks in that position would have been able to make too.

I'm sure Tom Brady is enjoying retirement, and who could blame him?

He's out here dating supermodels half his age and doesn't have to get the piss beat out of him eight months out of the year.

And, when he gets the itch to play football, he can do stuff like this flag football event.

Let's let Brady enjoy retirement, shall we?

Unless, of course, he wants to come rescue my Dolphins from obscurity, in which case, welcome back, Tommy boy!