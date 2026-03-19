Tom Brady, Logan Paul Trade Shots As Flag Football Feud Hits Boiling Point

The feud has certainly upped the level of intrigue surrounding flag football

The great thing about competitive dudes is that no matter what you throw them into, the competitive juices get the best of them. Maybe that's what we've got between NFL great Tom Brady and WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

The two have been going at it for weeks over, of all things, flag football, and it built to a crescendo on Wednesday night in LA ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

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According to Page Six, it started at the Super Bowl, when Brady said he didn't think Paul could keep up with himself and the other NFL stars on the roster and called the WWE "cute."

At the presser on Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the two got into a chirp fest.

It kicked off with Brady calling Paul out for backing out of a match against ex-NFLer and pro boxer Le’Veon Bell.

"What do you want, Tom? Say something. You had a lot to say on my podcast, now you’ve got nothing to say?" Paul said on stage at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, after entering the draft room with sunglasses on and flexing his muscles in a black tank top.

"We might fight this weekend. WWE can’t stop me from kicking your ass on that field."

This was met with Brady telling Paul he might want to wear a helmet for the game lest the greatest quarterback of all-time suddenly forget how to grip a football properly and it comes straight for Paul's dome.

READ: RANDY ORTON WANTS TO RKO TOM BRADY AFTER THE QB CALLED WWE 'CUTE'

Obviously, Paul comes from the world of pro wrestling, where he's a fantastic heel.

But, hey, it's doing its job. Would a flag football exhibition-tournament-thing be getting this much press otherwise?

Of course not.

Brady and Paul will obviously be on separate teams, while Brady will be joined by his longtime running mate in New England and Tampa, Rob Gronkowski.

Then, in what is probably the most interesting part of this event, there's a third team involved, which is the real US men's national flag football team.

Remember how flag football guys were understandably not loving the idea of the US fielding a team of NFLers when flag football debuts at the Olympics?

Well, here's their chance to prove why that would be a mistake.