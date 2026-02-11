Tom Brady Stuffs Logan Paul Into A Locker Over His 'Highest-Level' Athleticism Claim

The seven-time Super Bowl champ calmly dismantled Paul after he tried to put himself on the level of NFL All-Pros.

The egos of Jake and Logan Paul know no bounds. But Tom Brady isn't having it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ hopped on the Impaulsive podcast to promote the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia. Things went sideways the moment Logan started talking like he belonged on Brady's level.

Paul kicked things off by announcing, "I'm told that I'm being flown out to Saudi Arabia to compete in a Fanatics flag football game with you."

That's when Brady immediately set the tone.

"Yeah, you know what? I'm kind of, I'm actually a little worried for you, Brady said. "Because, well, you're a good athlete, but these guys are another level."

Paul, apparently, took that personally.

"I am the highest level," the YouTube star declared. "I am the level."

Brady deadpanned: "No, you're not the level. You're a good athlete. But honestly, when I'm thinking of Saquon Barkley, and I'm thinking of, like, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson..."

Paul interrupted, trying to compare his WWE stunts to the feats of some of the NFL's biggest stars: "Bro, can Saquon Barkley do a flip off the top rope?"

That's when Tom delivered the dagger.

"That's cute," he said. "You know, I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is just real competition."

Cute. That's what every grown man wants to be called, right?

Logan then reached deep into the high school memory bank to argue his case: "I was an all-state linebacker. I rushed for 1200 yards, 19 touchdowns my senior year."

Imagine telling a future first-ballot Hall of Famer (maybe) with seven Super Bowl rings that you're on his level because you can do a flip and you were good at football in high school.

Brady calmly reminded him how this works.

"Well, let's see if you can still bring it. I mean, look, we all had a great past. I had that," he said. "I won seven Super Bowls. No one gives a sh*t. Know what matters? This game. March 21 in Saudi. I'm glad you're gonna be there, and I'm glad you're finally gonna participate in a competition that matters."

And pack it up. I think we're done here.

Tom Brady Thinks Logan Paul's Gymnastics Are ‘Cute’

Brady later shared the clip and twisted the knife just a little further, writing: "I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win... but dominate. I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen."

He followed it up with: "I was having a great morning, and now I'm mad."

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month. Other confirmed participants include Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, Myles Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Odell Beckham Jr., Jayden Daniels and Rob Gronkowski.

No doubt that who's who list of NFL All-Pros are all shaking in their boots at the thought of facing super-athlete Logan Paul.