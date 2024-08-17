Flag Football QB Calls NFL Players ‘Disrespectful’ For Assuming They Would Make 2028 Olympic Team

Flag football is coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The news was officially announced in October 2023, but, with the conclusion of the Paris Games, the NFL has recently started to build hype for the newest Olympic event.

Earlier this month, the league dropped a promotional video — starring global flag football ambassador, Jalen Hurts. In the clip posted to social media, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback throws a flaming football to light up the Olympic torch atop the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"It's our turn," Hurts says.

And Hurts isn't the only NFL star getting involved. Several other players — including Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes — have also expressed interest in representing Team USA in 2028.

But NOT SO FAST, says one flag football quarterback.

Respect The Flag (Football)

Darrell "Housh" Doucette, the current QB for the U.S. national flag team, is getting sick and tired of NFL players just assuming they'd be the ones filling the Olympic roster.

"I think it's disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they're able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are — they didn't help grow this game to get to the Olympics," Doucette told The Guardian. "Give the guys who helped this game get to where it's at their respect."

Of course, that doesn't mean NFL players can't be on the team. It means they'd have to try out just like everyone else.

"We just don't think they're going to be able to walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right?" Doucette said. "They still have to go out there and compete."

Besides, who says the team needs NFL players to win a gold medal? The International Federation of American Football has held the Flag Football World Championship bi-annually since 2002, and Team USA has largely dominated on the men's side. The Americans have won four consecutive gold medals in the event and five of the past six.

"It’s not that we need these guys," Doucette said. "Because we’re already great with who we have."

With absolutely zero disrespect to anyone currently on the U.S. flag team, I have to assume if it came down to a QB skills battle between Patrick Mahomes and Darrell Doucette, the former is going to come out on top.

That said, it may not even matter. After all, it’s still not clear whether NFL players will even be allowed to compete in the Olympics.

The Summer Olympics regularly coincide with the opening weeks of Training Camp, which could cause a problem when it comes to NFL player participation. The NFL released a statement last fall when flag football was confirmed for the Games, saying that the league would work with the NFLPA to potentially find a solution to the conflicting schedule.

Sounds like they'll have to come to some sort of agreement with the current Team USA flag squad, too.