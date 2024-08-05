NFL Releases Hype Video For Flag Football At 2028 Olympics, Starring Jalen Hurts

Entering the final week of competition in the Paris Summer Olympics, the NFL decided it was time to start the hype for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, flag football will be an Olympic sport. So the NFL dropped a promotional video on Monday — starring global flag football ambassador, Jalen Hurts.

In the clip posted to social media, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback throws a flaming football to light up the Olympic torch atop the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"It's our turn," Hurts says.

Announced in October 2023, flag football is one of five Olympic sports — joining baseball and softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash — that will be added to the list of events in 2028. Both men's and women's teams will compete at the Games.

"The Olympic handover from Paris to Los Angeles is an amazing opportunity to have our global flag ambassador Jalen Hurts kickstart the excitement around the inclusion of men's and women's flag football in the 2028 program," said Peter O'Reilly, EVP of club business, international and league events.

"As one of the fastest growing sports globally, flag football has incredible momentum, and LA28 will spotlight the sport at the highest level and on the world's biggest stage."

Will Jalen Hurts Actually Be On The Olympic Flag Football Team?

Despite Hurts’ appearance in the commercial, it’s still not clear whether NFL players will even be allowed to compete in the Olympics. But several of the league's stars have already expressed interest in competing on the world stage.

The Summer Olympics regularly coincide with the opening weeks of Training Camp, which could cause a problem when it comes to NFL player participation. The NFL released a statement in October when flag football was confirmed for the Games, saying that the league would work with the NFLPA to potentially find a solution to the conflicting schedule.

"That opportunity for athletes to represent their countries, we understand the desire, what they have spoken out about and what we will continue to do is work with the players, (NFL) Players Association and the clubs in the time ahead to determine the process and then work with USA Football and IFAF on that," O’Reilly said.

With baseball added to the list of Olympic events, too, MLB will face a similar hurdle in 2028. The Summer Games, of course, happen right in the middle of baseball season.

Even if NFL players get the green light to compete, though, it's still not guaranteed that the face of flag football will make the cut. Hurts will only be 29 years old in 2028, but a lot could happen in four years. And with Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes also expressing interest in representing Team USA, the competition for QB1 is going to be fierce.