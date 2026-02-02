Even Tom Brady Isn't Above Posting Internet Cringe

I wish I could zap myself, Men In Black style, and forget I ever saw this.

Tom Brady. The GOAT.

Just the mere mention of his name causes football fans to react a certain way.

If you're a New England Patriots supporter, he is your God. He singlehandedly made your franchise the model of success in the NFL, delivering six Super Bowl trophies to Foxborough.

Fans of other AFC teams likely despise the very ground Brady walks on, considering he is almost wholly responsible for preventing dominant teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts from establishing dynasties in the 2000s and 2010s.

One thing every fan can agree on, whether we love or hate him, is that we have to respect his greatness, but even the greats are prone to slip-ups on occasion.

Yep. That's Thomas Patrick Edward Brady Jr., alright.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, three-time NFL MVP winner, 15-time Pro Bowler, and even HE isn't above posting cringey selfies with lame captions below them like a 15-year-old girl who just downloaded Snapchat for the first time.

In fairness to Brady, he is a 48-year-old divorced dad, so he has to find new and creative ways to find love in this day and age of technological proliferation.

At least, that's what I would say if we were talking about any other man besides Tom F-ing Brady!

Come on, Tommy! You're one of the greatest to ever do it. If you're not above debasing yourself for some tail, what chance do the mere mortals have?

You might think I'm overreacting, but there are plenty of fine folks on X who share my sentiments.

As I mentioned above, not everyone loved Brady during his playing days, and you can count me in as one of those fans who loathed the man throughout his tenure as a Patriot.

Being a Dolphins fan, this guy made my life a living hell for many a Sunday throughout my youth and adolescence.

But I still look up to him as a fan of football, and seeing one of your childhood heroes posting "divorced dad cringe" on social media hits hard.

It's like finding out Santa Claus isn't real (except he is, so that's maybe a bad example).

Regardless, I wish I could zap myself, Men In Black style, and forget I ever saw this.

And, Tom, put the phone down, man! She'll come to you.