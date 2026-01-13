Tom Brady Rips Soft Generations That Can’t Handle Criticism Or Accountability

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to on-field success, and he's ripping the current generation of athletes for not being able to take criticism for a lack of performance.

Been wondering that myself, Tom!

Brady was a guest on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, which was recorded at the NHL Winter Classic earlier this month in Miami.

The podcast is hosted by three ex-NHLers — Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, and Keith Yandle — so the conversation was interesting in that they talked about some things that were universal for athletes across sports.

One topic Whitney brought up was about how some teams opt for "player's coaches" but eventually needed to turn to a coach who is prepared to deliver more discipline.

I think Brady would agree.

"But why do we need these coaches that are like… "I always point out first like all the mistakes I made,' and I'm like, 'Jesus Christ.'"

Whitney responded that it's because of how kids are now.

"But why is that? Why is this generation so…"

"Soft?" Yandle said.

"Well, they're just unwilling to take criticism for lack of performance," Brady said. "Like, why do we allow this with parents? Why do we allow it in schools? Why do we allow it with coaching, where it's okay to mess up and screw up in front of your teammates because you're not prepared or you didn't put the effort in? Why can't we call people out on that?"

Say it louder for the people in the back, Tom!

"Why do you have to apologize for trying to get the best out of somebody?" he continued, "That's what needs to change, and I think that's swung to a certain point, and now it's swinging back where… if you want to be a high performer, there are no days (when) you can underperform, or you're just average. Because if one day is great and the next day sucks, you're average."

While we're in "kids these days" mode, Brady also addressed another phenomenon that's very of this time, and that's social media.

Brady was talking about the way setbacks are sometimes handled with finger-pointing.

"I mean, how bad is it, teams where, you know, you're always pointing the finger at somebody else and looking to — again, today's culture — you lose a game, you pick up your phone, you open your social media. Who do we blame for this? Or your parents? Oh, so-and-so is the reason, or you know, your agent; 'Oh man, he's the reason why you're losing.'

"And it just fractures this team. These people aren't involved in your team, right? They don't know."