Tom Brady Slices Up Daniel Jones Like A Turkey For Quitting On Giants

We might be wise to remove Daniel Jones as a viable starting quarterback signing with the Las Vegas Raiders next offseason.

That's because Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady blasted Jones in the most dispassionate and logical manner anyone has since the quarterback's release from the New York Giants during the FOX telecast of the Dallas Cowboys versus the Giants.

Brady Would Not Have Quit

And, as with all things Brady, he's not just speaking as the top analyst on the network. He also happens to be a minority owner of the Raiders who is expected to have a voice in the direction that team takes in the coming years.

The topic in the second quarter covered Jones asking the Giants to release him last week after he was benched and then demoted behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock for salary cap and financial reasons.

The Giants fulfilled Jones's request days later.

"I don't know how the whole situation went down but to think you would ask for release from a team committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would have handled that," Brady said.

"I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of the situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team, because that was the most important thing."

Brady Faced Adversity At Michigan

And now you're thinking that Brady has no room to speak because he was never cast aside in an NFL career that included him winning seven Super Bowl rings.

Except Brady suffered setbacks at the University of Michigan, when he came in as a fourth-team quarterback, worked his way up the depth chart and then was demoted. Brady was even forced to share the quarterback job with other players who clearly never accomplished as he would in the NFL.

"There are just some different things that happen in the NFL and everybody makes individual choices and I think we're all at different points in our career faced with different challenges," Brady said. "I faced them in college. And some things didn't go the way I wanted.

"But the people that mattered most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I don't care if they ask me to be scout team safety or scout team quarterback. I was going to do whatever I could to help the team win."

Jones, you must recall, got a four-year contract extension in 2023 that was worth $160 million. And he is still collecting money from that deal through the end of this season, even as he's making much less to be with the Vikings.

Jones Requested And Got His Release

So, obviously, Brady sees that as Jones perhaps quitting on the Giants.

And, yes, the Giants quit on Jones. They viewed his presence as the starter as a problem because it exposed him to injury. And the club didn't wish to pay his $23 million injury guarantee next March if that happened.

But the Giants gave Jones the option of remaining with the team – knowing he wouldn't play. They also made it clear he could elect to leave.

He left.

And Tom Brady obviously doesn't love that choice.