Tom Brady Approval As Raiders Owners Would Definitively End Playing Career

Tom Brady's life, at something of a crossroads since he retired from the NFL in February of 2023, has chosen a path and is about to be fully committed to it. And it definitely does not include ever playing again.

Brady, 47, is on the cusp of having his bid to become partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders heard by owners at an NFL meeting to be held in Atlanta on Tuesday starting at noon.

Tom Brady As Raiders Partial Owner

During that meeting the NFL's Finance Committee is expected to deliver a report on the proposed ownership deal between Brady and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders from majority shareholder and club owner Mark Davis.

After that report, which a league source told OutKick on Monday should be favorable, the league may choose to put the matter to a vote among the 32 owners, a source confirmed.

And, as the league rarely takes votes unless there is significant confidence it will pass, this vote would likely add Brady among the Raiders' minority stake owners.

So, what does that mean?

Brady Would Never Play Again

Most importantly, it means Brady's playing days will officially be over without a chance for a return. The NFL last year added provisions to its bylaws that prohibit employees from owning a part or whole of any team.

As players are employees, Brady could not play for a team and own a team.

This seems unimportant because Brady, after all, is retired.

And he has reiterated "I'm not playing again," as recently as June of 2023.

But there have been moments when Brady has definitely toyed with the idea of returning since then. Or at least he's told people he has.

So, if any part of that idea still dances in Brady's head, the music may stop playing by late Tuesday afternoon if a vote of ownership is taken.

Finance Committee Report Ready

Brady and Wagner have been in agreement with Davis on the sale for more than a year.

But concerns over what was reported as a discounted sales price and Brady’s uncertain future – either in returning to play or his role as a game analyst on Fox Sports’ lead broadcasting crew, were at work in holding up the deal.

The NFL Finance Committee is signaling it is both satisfied with Brady and Wagner and is ready to submit its report to full ownership for discussion and perhaps even a vote.

Such votes require three-fourths approval from owners for ratification but, obviously, the Brady-Wagner deal actually needs 23 of 31 owners because Davis is going to vote in favor.

One of the issues ownership may continue to consider before it votes on the Brady deal is a possible conflict of interest as it pertains to his duties for Fox Sports.

Brady Rules May Be Strengthened

The NFL informed the owners during an Aug. 27 meeting that it was imposing restrictions on Brady’s access to teams because of his Fox broadcasting role. That came after some owners voiced concerns about having a potential Raiders owner being made privy to their practices or "allowed inside our tent," one source said.

Brady is currently barred from participating in production meetings. He is prohibited from entering team facilities to watch practices.

And as a potential owner, he is also subject to NFL discipline for criticizing the officials or tampering with players from other teams in his on-air comments or in personal conversations.

All of those prohibitions are expected to remain assuming Brady's bid is ratified. It is also possible some owners may request heightened protection as to games in which Brady is broadcasting, and the Raiders are playing.

Those would be meant to protect the opposing team, a source said.

Raiders May Get Brady's Football Advice

So, what would Brady joining the Raiders look like tangibly?

The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported Monday that Brady could be expected to have a prominent voice in the team's football operations.

What that means exactly was not defined. But Davis is said to have a high regard for Brady's football acumen.

And the Raiders, struggling with a 2-4 record, could use all the football acumen they could muster.