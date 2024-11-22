Daniel Jones Released Unharmed By Giants, Likely To Become Free Agent And These Teams Make Sense For Him

This was predictable and the best result for everyone. The relationship between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended on Friday when he was released at his request, a move that allows him to escape a bad team that no longer valued him.

Jones, 27, will go through the NFL waiver system and if he's not claimed by another team, he will become a free agent -- free to sign with whatever team he wishes, even for the remainder of this season.

So Jones, it can be said, has been released unharmed.

Jones To Waivers, Giants To A QB Search

The Giants similarly are going their chosen direction, which is on a search for a new starting quarterback after this season.

Giants president John Mara said in a statement the sides mutually agreed that it "would be best for [Jones] and for the team" to move on.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way," Mara said in his statement. "His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out."

This is quite something when one considers that merely two years ago the Giants signed Jones to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million. That deal was testament to the Giants believing Jones would be the face of their franchise for years to come.

But Jones has mostly stumbled and been injured the last two seasons. So the money was not wisely spent.

Jones Didn't Play to Contract

Jones threw 10 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 16 games since signing his new deal. The Giants were 3-13 in those games.

That means Jones got $5.75 million per game.

And $9.2 million per touchdown

That's not a great return on an investment for the Giants.

So what happens next?

Jones would have to go through waivers, but it is highly unlikely any team would claim him because it would have to pick up the remainder of the $160 million contract Jones signed in March of 2023.

Jones will be a free agent and could be with a new team as early as next week if he agrees to it.

Where Is Daniel Jones A Fit?

And, clearly, there aren't many teams that would value Jones as a starter for the latter part of this season. Maybe the Las Vegas Raiders might be the only one to entertain that idea. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell have thrived as starters for that team this season.

But there are multiple teams that believe themselves in the playoff hunt that could see Jones as an upgrade as their No. 2 quarterback.

And several of those teams have quarterbacks who are either currently battling injuries or have an injury history.

So, the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings could make sense as having interest in Jones for the remainder of this season.

Brock Purdy Has Shoulder Issue

And this: San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy is battling a shoulder injury and had an MRI on it Thursday. His status for Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers is uncertain.

No, Jones wouldn't be playing for the 49ers this weekend.

But it might make sense for that team to discuss the possibility of adding Jones if the prospect of making a playoff push with Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs doesn't quite feel comfortable.

Jones obviously can also decide to take the rest of this season off and be free to sign with any team in the offseason. He has plenty of money to make it through, thanks to the Giants.

Classy Farewell By Daniel Jones

Jones, by the way, is a classy guy regardless of his flawed performance on the field. On Thursday, after he was shelved during practice to insure he would not get injured, Jones met with reporters and read a prepared farewell statement:

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those," Jones said. "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and, of course, I wish I could have done more.

"I'm 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results."