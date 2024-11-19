New York Giants Star Questions Daniel Jones’ Benching

Not everyone on the New York Giants sounds on board with quarterback Daniel Jones' benching.

It's hard to stay cool on a 2-8 team that opted to start its third-string quarterback for the remainder of the season.

READ: Giants Bench Daniel Jones And Skip Drew Lock And Head Toward Offseason Of Huge Quarterback Decisions

Giving his honest thoughts, Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence admitted to feeling conflicted about Jones' benching.

As a team, the DT admitted that Jones' benching was a bit of a ridiculous move.

But as OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote this week, the Giants were caught in a fork in the road, slated to owe Jones $23 million for 2025 if he were to suffer a serious injury and not be ready for next season.

As a business decision, it made sense.

"You’ve got to respect it as a player even though you don’t like it," Dexter Lawrence, also known as "Sexy Dexy," said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Campbell's Chunky Soup charity event, Dexy gave his full insight on the Giants' drastic decision to bench DJ in favor of QB3 Tommy DeVito.

"That’s my best friend," Lawrence said Tuesday when speaking at the event. "It’s tough for that to happen. I can’t control it."

Both Lawrence and Jones were drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lawrence and Jones' respective careers have progressed at the hip — though Dexy has two Pro Bowls to his name, while Jones has yet to build himself up to a consistent QB 1 status.

"They made the decision based off their evaluations and their thoughts and feelings. … That’s my boy. As a player, you got to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him," Dexter added.

He noted that the Giants coaching staff made the announcement on Monday and that the news surprised teammates.

"Because you don’t know their full thoughts behind it," Lawrence said on his coaching staff. "I think we trust the coaches and where they’re going and where they think we can go. That’s what you have to do."

The Giants are slated to land in the top three or top five at the latest in the draft order for 2025.

Tanking may be in the front office's best interests, but the players in East Rutherford now have to slog through the rest of the year.

Lawrence added, "You have to be naïve. You start thinking about the wrong s**t, then you start playing like s**t, you know what I’m saying? You got to be naïve and trust the process."



